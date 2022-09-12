Anastasia Plane: Visionary and strategist behind unique blockchain-based platform Chromia
Anastasia Plane has dived deep into the world of crypto and reveals that the team is working toward the launch of their Mainnet soon.
A few years ago, when people spoke about the digital wave and how it had the power to take over almost every industry in the world, not many believed it. Fortunately, things have changed for the better over the years, and now people look at these constant digital developments are part of their lives, thriving on their power and excelling beyond boundaries in their respective industries. The digital financial industry is one such incredible sector that has only seen positive developments, giving rise to not just unique brands, businesses, projects, and platforms but also astute professionals who have been pushing forward growth in the industry like never before with their visionary ideas, just like Anastasia Plane has been doing as the Senior Marketing Lead at Chromia, a unique blockchain-based platform.
Plane, an MSc in business, marketing and management, an ex-professional athlete, gamer, and present-day blockchain enthusiast, is passionate about blockchain and committed to inspiring innovation in the field with Chromia, where she highlights how data rules everything in and around the industry.
Chromia is about relational blockchain, combining blockchain and this relational database, leading to the birth of one-of-a-kind, user-friendly, and highly efficient DeFi apps across industries like DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and others.
The much-talked-about platform develops primarily on GitLab with additional code on Bitbucket. Its extensive support system ranges from D1 Network System, EIF (Ethereum Interoperability Framework, Hardened Bridge (H-Bridge), and FT4 Token Standard.
Recently, she spoke about how excited they are as a team as the remainder of the year will be quite eventful for them since they are gearing up to launch their Mainnet. They have recently updated their roadmap, hired additional developers, and taken significant steps towards achieving this milestone.
In 2023, they also plan to aggressively expand their ecosystem by onboarding existing partners like My Neighbor Alice while also attracting third-party development via their Innovation Lab and Metaverse Grant programmes, says Plane. The Chromia Network is about storing all required information for running the network, such as configurations of all blockchains and also a list of providers and nodes. Further, they are finishing the subtasks for the completion of D1 to push forward the launch of the Mainnet.
Plane also explains about other technical functions making Chromia what it is today in the blockchain world. Speaking of The EIF (Ethereum Interoperability Framework), she says that it allows Chromia to interoperate with Ethereum and other EVM chains (BNB Chain, Polygon, Fantom, AVAX C-Chain, and more). For FT4 Token Standard, Anastasia Plane highlights that it is the token standard of Chromia that will support non-fungible, fungible, and also native CHR tokens on its network. The Hardened Bridge (H-Bridge) is built for utilising EIF functions, allowing Chromia Network to bridge assets to and from EVM chains.
Speaking on the development update in August 2022, Plane says that the roadmap on their website has been updated, coding for the EIF component of Mainnet has been completed, and work on H-Bridge, Directory Chain, and FT4 is ongoing (https://blog.chromia.com/august-2022-recap-and-development-update/).