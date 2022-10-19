Anas Abouqamer’s passion for content creation creates ripples on social media

The social media world is a world of its own and has given birth to innumerable talented beings from across different parts of the world. This has resulted in an influx of social media influencers and content creators in varied niches. We couldn’t help but notice how Anas Abu Qamar, most famously known as 'TripleFQatar', made massive momentum and made a swift rise in the world of social media.

This passionate being, known today as a popular 'food influencer' and a much-acclaimed content creator, initially worked in the corporate world. For around a decade, he worked in digital marketing and e-commerce niches, working with Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, Marriott Hotels, and the Mall of Qatar, among others. While working for the Mall of Qatar, he managed its social media management, taking care of community management and content creation, without realising that he was creating a robust follower base for the brand. When he left the Mall of Qatar, it already had over 140K followers, which ignited the fire in him to shift from e-commerce and digital marketing to the communication side.

Qamar became a content creator to explore niches like food, travel, and fitness as he felt passionate about them. That is how he named his brand TripleFQatar, with the Triple F standing for fit, food, and fly. Today, he has not just grown as a top content creator but also has attained massive accolades for his work, including being the Talabat ambassador, which proved to be a turning point in his career as more and more people started recognising him.

Qamar's Top 5 series have proved to be a huge hit among audiences and fans, which includes his videos like ‘Top 5 pizzas in Qatar’, ‘Top 5 sushi places in Qatar’, ‘Top 5 things to order Teatime Premium’ as part of his weekly programme releasing every Friday. One among them, ‘Shawerma in Qatar’ hit 3.7 million views on Instagram with over 85K likes and over 56K shares. As a rising content creator, he has already worked with tons of well-known brands and has managed to create phenomenal engagement with his fans and followers through his quirky, fun, and entertaining videos. Currently, he is looking forward to producing a Top 5 series for his fans ahead of the World Cup.

Speaking on content creators, Qamar says that the ones who find passion in a particular niche can choose to create content on the same and become an influencer. They are the ones who, through their journey, learn the latest digital trends and get skilled in every aspect of creating content. Advising the youth, he says consistency is key, irrespective of the field. Also, budding talents must never be too obsessed with the number game and focus on creating great content for the love of it. He says TikTok is one medium more and more people must hop on, as it shows massive potential to thrust them forward in the coming years.

Lastly, he highlights how in the near future, he wants to leverage his platform and growing community on social media.

