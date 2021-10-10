An expanding job market

BCC Group launches new divisions to cater to growing job opportunities across categories in the UAE

Several lives were affected during the Covid-19 crisis, people and economies facing the brunt of it. However, two years on, the world economy is now slowly recovering and steadily returning to normalcy. Businesses and job opportunities are slowly starting to pick up, and new opportunities are beginning to seep in to what was a dark hole since the pandemic first broke out.

UAE-based BCC Group is catering to this gap by its recently-launched expansion programme. The company has introduced two new divisions to its department – Construction and Interior Designing that covers a wide array of employment categories.

The manpower supply company, that has completed 10 years, will cover the whole spectrum of blue, white, pink, red or purple collar jobs. Their offering also includes freshers with no prior experience in the market, who stand to gain much from this move.

Moreover, the launch of this intensive programme coincides with the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai, which is expected to accelerate the growth of employment opportunities in the UAE.

The new divisions were launched by the BCC Group on October 4, with the release of a brochure by the Sharjah Employment Ministry Official Hassan Ameen Yakoob, popular Malayalam actress Mamta Mohandas, CEO Amjad Sithara, and his wife and Group COO, Marjana Amjad.

Along with helping individuals with recruitment, the company also actively engages in humanitarian grounds such as offering support for those in need of accommodation. Hundreds of workers stranded in the UAE during the pandemic have been offered shelter, a project personally done by the company’s CEO, Amjad.

The group has a long-standing reputation in human resources and manpower supply, and have provided opportunities to thousands of skilled, semi-skilled and professionals.

The company remains constantly active in supporting new recruits, and welcomes jobseekers to contact them at recruitment@bccgroup.ae

For more information about BCC group visit https://www.bccgroup.ae and https://amjadsithara.com