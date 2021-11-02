An Exclusive Interview With Leading Entrepreneur And Credit Expert Lakeisha Marion

Tell us a little bit about yourself and what do you do?

Professionally, I am a wealth strategist, realtor, investor, mentor, board certified life coach and have been charted on number three as a top income earner in the network marketing company. I have also founded a “Wealthy Women’s Winning Circle” foundation which is an initiative to help women increase their confidence, improve their credit, and qualify for more capital.

What jobs did you do before starting your entrepreneurship journey?

Before starting this wonderful journey, I was a surgical nurse in the operate room for 8 years. I chose that career path because my mother was from the medical background and she’d always inspired me. I always intend to help others and care for them which was another reason.

Why did you choose this career path?

My passion is to educate my community about financial literacy, real estate investment and entrepreneurship.

What’s one piece of advice you would give to people who are trying to build their wealth?

My advice to people that are trying to build wealth is simple. I believe that a person should have a positive mindset, interact more with people who are successful in their particular fields, be consistent, set goals, get a mentor and read self-development books.

If you can see it you can achieve it.