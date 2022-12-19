An aspiring journey of Kamal Kishor Mishra from a contractor to a popular Indian film producer

Published: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 12:16 PM

Kamal Kishor Mishra is a name that is relatively popular in the Indian film industry. He is an Indian film producer, who has produced a plethora of films like Dehati Disco, Khalli Balli and Sharmaji Ki Lag Gai. He first made his film debut in 2019 in the capacity of a producer. Earlier, before debuting, Mishra, in 2018, founded a film production company, One Entertainment Films, which is based in Mumbai.

Born and raised in a small town of Gonda in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, he has completed his education from the prestigious Lal Bahadur Shastri College situated in Gonda. With no background in the Indian film industry, he started his career as a contractor and later shifted to the film industry in order to fulfill his dream of becoming a filmmaker. Initially, being an outsider, he had to face a lot of challenges and hurdles in his way to become a filmmaker. However, a determined Mishra never let these hurdles stop him from pursuing his dream and he battled all these with utter calm. Eventually, as the phrase goes 'Luck favours the brave,' he was rewarded for his determination and for his bravery.

Recently, the movie producer announced a suspense thriller film titled — ‘Dharmasya.’ The movie is being directed by E. Niwas and is slated to be released in the year 2023. Talking about his career and his vision as a renowned filmmaker, Mishra stated: “Since my late school days, I wanted to be a filmmaker as I deeply believe that films/movies are a powerful medium that is not just limited to a source of entertainment but is also a powerful audio-visual medium that has the ability to positively influence society. I aspire to emerge as a powerful filmmaker who believes in creating impactful movies that would motivate the youth to contribute in the process of nation building. With the grace of God, I have been fortunate enough to have started my own production house- One Entertainment Films and under this banner, I have produced a plethora of films from different genres and I further promise to all the movie buffs that there are numerous exciting projects in the pipeline."

A prolific film producer and cinema lover, Mishra is also a fitness freak who believes that a healthy mind resides in a fit body. The film industry and movie business is indeed a glamorous profession and it is crucial for people, be it an actor or a producer to keep themselves fit and healthy. Mishra is a name who is a believer of the ancient art of Yoga and practices meditation in order to keep himself positive in the bustling showbiz industry. From following a rigorous routine to hitting the gym daily, and maintaining a strict diet to practising Yoga, he leaves no stones in keeping himself in the perfect shape.

Apart from being a movie producer and a fitness freak, he is also a mentor to numerous struggling actors who are working tirelessly to make it big into the film industry. Having gained a decent experience in the industry, Mishra has supported a lot of actors and provided them with the much-needed break they deserve.

Mishra is a name, who through his sheer determination and hard work, has created a stride in the industry and is in a pursuit to create films that are both loved by the audience and have a positive impact on the society.