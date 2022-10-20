Amp Up Your Festive Looks

Dr. B Govindan, Chairman, Bhima Jewellers Group

Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 9:00 AM

The practice of making ourselves look good through adornments and jewels has been a favoured practice throughout history. Certain metals have captivated public imaginations through different eras. Brass and copper along with other precious stones were extensively used, and the beauty of craftsmanship is visible in our history and heritage sites. However, one ore that has continued to hold sway over the minds of people has been gold. Gold is truly eternal, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of people. From time immemorial, people have used various precious metals to adorn themselves.

Over 200 years, gold and silver along with precious stones like ruby, jade and coral etc., have become extremely valuable and alluring adornments globally. The aesthetic value of gold still exists; however, more and more people perceive gold as a savings and an investment. The value of this precious metal has increased over the years and is ever-growing, making it a safe investment option.

Significance of Diwali

The habit of purchasing gold is not just an aesthetic or monetary tradition. Gold is associated with various occasions and practices that people follow even today in India and many other countries. Dhanteras is one such auspicious day to buy gold. Considered lucky for new beginnings, buying gold on Dhanteras is believed to bring good luck and fortune. Purchasing gold is expected as a satisfactory way to keep one happy and financially stable. With a steady price increase, gold as an investment will continue to bring good luck and great fortunes.

UAE — A golden land of diversities

The UAE is a shining symbol of prosperity, peace, and strength in the world today. It is also a land of diversities brought about by residents of over 180 countries who work and live here. This has created an enormous market for various businesses in the country, especially the jewellery segment. Even though only a sizeable portion of this population comprises Emiratis, Arabs from Lebanon, Egyptians etc., the ubiquitous Asians are in focus when it comes to actual purchases that emphasise a substantial figure for the jewellery market.

When it comes to the Asian community, the overwhelming majority is composed of Indians, Sri Lankans, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis and Filipinos. This is the customer segment that understands the quality of its ornaments, especially the antique range of jewellery. They know how painstakingly ornaments are created hence, appreciating the craftsmanship, beauty and quality that comes with it. People now understand the quality and differences between the products, which are also available here and sourced from other destinations such as Singapore, Turkey and Kuwait.

Catering to a wide variety of requirements with a personal touch, Bhima Jewellers has played a significant role in making the customers aware of the manufacturing process. People are even conscious of different finishes such as 'Geru' and 'Traditional'. This is why Bhima has been able to lend a personal touch to the jewellery for their customers. There is something for everyone — be it office wear, party wear, festival wear or any occasion.