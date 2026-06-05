Amity University's media studies department launches student-led #LetUsDiabeatIt campaign

Against the backdrop of a growing health concern, the Media Studies Department of Amity University Dubai has launched #LetUsDiabeatIt, a primary research-driven advertising campaign aimed at raising awareness among Generation Z about the risks and realities of Type II Diabetes.

With diabetes prevalence standing at 20.7 per cent among UAE adults and an estimated 1,274,200 total cases recorded, the campaign could not be more timely. Grounded in primary research conducted among 450 students across UAE universities, schools, and colleges, the campaign delivers authentic, peer-relevant messaging designed to resonate with young audiences.

Now in its seventh edition, the annual initiative is co-partnered with Aster Volunteers and Khaleej Times, and was showcased at the department's flagship event, Mediaverse. "Every year, our students take up issues relevant to Generation Z and create campaigns the way they are done in professional advertising agencies," said Dr Seema Sangra, project head and programme leader of the Media Studies Department. Having previously addressed mental health, responsible social media use, self-esteem, and inclusivity, this year's focus on Type II Diabetes reflects a pressing concern for young people across the UAE.

Students from journalism, mass communication, and digital media produced print and television advertisements, a podcast series, and number of social media reels. An expert panel featuring medical and advertising professionals added depth to the event. “I was part of the campaign peer review and was astonished by the professional calibre of the content,” said Deeba Irfan, author, brand expert, and founder of The Write Scene.

Aster Volunteers also affirmed their commitment to the cause. "The rising numbers of Type II Diabetes among young people is a serious concern. We are proud to partner in sensitising youth towards prevention," said Jaleel P A, head of corporate social responsibility at Aster DM Healthcare.

When academic institutions, healthcare organisations, and media partners come together around a shared purpose, they create a powerful ecosystem of change. By equipping students with both the awareness and the communication skills to drive public health narratives, initiatives like this bridge the critical gap between medical communities and young audiences.