Amidst covid car accident boom, David Yerushalmi’s injury needs earns clients full compensation

Published: Fri 25 Feb 2022, 9:26 AM Last updated: Fri 25 Feb 2022, 9:28 AM

While many may think that life-threatening accidents have been on the decline in recent years due to covid -19 lockdown preventions and social distancing regulations, recent statistics from the National Safety Council may surprise you; just between 2019 and 2020 alone, there was a 7.2 per cent jump in fatal traffic accidents in the United States, with this number soaring by 16 per cent in the first half of 2021 and another 2,445,000 nonfatal injuries caused by car accidents during the same six-month time frame.

With the U.S. population fraught with personal injury incidents at rates higher than ever before, obtaining effective and hard-fighting legal counsel has become a necessity across the country – especially when taking into account the pandemic-born backlog within the nation’s courts. Now, L.A.-based trial lawyer David Yerushalmi comes fully equipped to fight for his clients’ fair compensation in personal injury and wrongful death cases through his firm, Yerushalmi Law Firm AKA Injury Needs, finding justice amidst tragedy and adversity.

Known for his moniker of being ‘insurance companies’ worst nightmare,’ Yerushalmi historically pushes insurance companies beyond their initial settlement offers in favour of going after their full policy limits, and sometimes even more, with 90 per cent of his caseload settling at these max amounts. As such, insurance companies have learned that Yerushalmi means serious business at trial, resulting in many providers settling in full from the get-go.

“I want to teach these insurance companies a lesson,” says Yerushalmi. “It's personal to me – I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get there.”

Yerushalmi has similarly made a name for himself through Injury Needs’ appeal toward younger patrons, helping educate them on their litigation opportunities and justice options for sustained injuries. Considering the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) 2017 statistics revealing injury by a motor vehicle is the leading cause of nonfatal injuries in the U.S. population aged between 15 and 24, Yerushalmi's youth-oriented approach has earned him countless clients throughout the pandemic, with hundreds of pending cases worth upwards of $50 million currently on the way toward resolution at Injury Needs.

