Amicus Tax set to host exclusive seminar on UAE corporate tax

Published: Wed 30 Aug 2023, 12:02 PM

Get ready for a highly anticipated event that is set to become a focal point in the realm of UAE Taxation. Amicus Tax proudly presents the 'Exclusive Seminar on UAE Corporate Tax'. This event is a convergence of 80 years of collective expert experience under one roof. Three seminars are scheduled to be held on the September 3, from 9 am to 6 pm at the Hotel Grand Excelsior, Al Mankhool, Dubai. This seminar series is positioned to revolutionise the way businesses approach corporate taxation in the UAE.

A Century of Expertise Unveiled

With a combined experience of a century, the panel of experts assembled for the seminar represents a wealth of knowledge in the various key areas of the taxation in the UAE and specifically corporate tax. This remarkable accumulation of experience assures attendees that they are in the hands of individuals who have navigated the complexities of corporate tax over generations.

Covering Uncharted Territories

The seminar's agenda reads like a roadmap to comprehensive understanding. Attendees can expect to dive into unique and critical areas of corporate taxation, each led by a seasoned expert:

Free zones and tax groups: Navigating the intricacies of taxation within UAE's diverse free zones and understanding the implications for tax groups.

Small businesses' tax landscape: Unveiling the specific considerations and opportunities available to small businesses in optimising their tax strategies.

Transfer pricing tactics: Delving into the world of transfer pricing and how businesses can effectively manage cross-border transactions.

Accounting profit vs. tax profit: Addressing the crucial differences between accounting profit and tax profit, and their implications on tax liabilities.

Mastering tax impact and assessment: Equipping attendees with insights into assessing and mitigating tax impact to ensure compliance.

Establishing an efficient tax structure: Guiding businesses in structuring their taxes efficiently for sustainable growth and financial success.

A dynamic Q&A session

An event of this magnitude isn't complete without a chance for direct interaction. The seminar's unique feature includes a live Q&A session where attendees can pose their questions to the panelists. This live interaction ensures that real-world queries and scenarios are addressed, making the seminar an engaging and participatory experience.

Reserve Your Seat at the Exclusive Seminar

Amicus Tax Dubai is thrilled to extend an invitation to all those eager to gain unparalleled insights into the realm of UAE corporate tax. The seminar's limited capacity underscores the importance of early registration. Attendance is complimentary, but due to the exclusivity of the event, prior registration is essential. Secure your spot by registering your interest at www.amicus.tax/.

Anticipation Builds

As the event date draws nearer, the excitement among businesses, finance professionals, and entrepreneurs is palpable. The exclusive seminar on UAE Corporate Tax promises to be a transformative event that empowers attendees with the knowledge, strategies, and connections needed to thrive in the UAE's dynamic business landscape.