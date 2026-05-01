Americana Restaurants delivers robust double-digit growth across revenue, EBTIDA and net profit in Q1 2026

Americana Restaurants International PLC, the largest out-of-home dining and quick-service restaurant operator in the Middle East, North Africa (MENA) and Kazakhstan, has announced its financial results for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026.

Robust growth in sales, profitability and margins across key markets

Americana Restaurants delivered a strong Q1 2026, with double-digit growth across revenue, EBITDA, and net profit. Performance was driven by strong like-for-like sales growth of 6.7%, supported by localised menu innovation and disciplined operational execution.

Gross profit margins expanded 280bps year-on-year, driven by effective procurement and smart pricing strategies.

EBITDA reached $160.5 million, up 31.9% year-on-year, driven by operating leverage, cost discipline, and efficiency initiatives across the business. EBITDA margin expanded 350bps to 24.7%, reflecting the company’s resilience amidst evolving market conditions.

Net profit grew 93.5% year-on-year, reaching $63.2 million, representing a 9.7% net profit margin, an improvement of 400bps vs Q1 2025.

In Q1 2026, adjusted free cash flow was $29.0 million with a cash conversion rate of 29.1%. The company closed the quarter with zero leverage and a strong cash position, reflecting continued financial discipline.

Continued footprint expansion and disciplined capital deployment

During the quarter, the company opened 10 new stores and added 7 Malak Al Tawouk locations to its portfolio, bringing the total footprint to 2,741 restaurants across 12 operating markets. Expansion continued to be disciplined, prioritising high-return locations in line with the company’s long-term growth strategy.

Management outlook

Looking ahead, the company is focused on sustaining this momentum through brand-led innovation, portfolio optimisation, and continued expansion of digital and delivery channels. Management remains committed to driving sustainable growth while protecting margins and delivering long-term value to shareholders. The company continues to monitor geopolitical developments closely, managing related impacts through disciplined financial planning, operational flexibility and proactive procurement and pricing initiatives.

For more information, please visit: www.americanarestaurants.com