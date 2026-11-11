Americana Restaurants delivers highest ever 9 months revenue

Americana Restaurants International, the largest restaurant operator in the Middle East, North Africa and Kazakhstan, has reported its highest ever nine month revenue of $2.1 billion for the period ended September 30, 2026, alongside EBITDA growth of 26% and a 60.4% increase in net profit.

Americana Restaurants sustained growth momentum through the first nine months of 2026, delivering highest-ever nine-month revenue with strong broad based growth across all of its key markets. Nine months revenue increased by 12.9% year-on-year basis to $2,076.9 million, underpinned by 7% like-for-like sales growth and continued restaurant network expansion.

Momentum accelerated in the third quarter, with revenue increasing by 14.4% year-on-year basis to $712.3 million, supported by like-for-like sales growth of 8.6%. Like-for-like sales growth was supported by continued menu innovation and compelling value propositions that resonated with consumers.

Authentic and engaging campaigns, combined with creator partnerships and localized content, strengthened customer engagement and brand relevance across the Company's markets. Americana’s resilient operations and supply chain network ensured seamless service and product availability to its customers.

Significant margin expansion and earnings growth

Profitability growth outpaced revenue growth, with EBITDA up 26% and net profit up 60.4% reflecting strong operating leverage. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, gross profit margin expanded by 218 basis points to 55.9%.

In the third quarter, gross profit margin expanded by 111 basis points to 55.4%. Higher input costs arising from the current geopolitical situation were more than offset by ongoing strategic procurement initiatives, cost discipline and operating leverage.

For the first nine months, EBITDA margin expanded by 262 basis points to 25.1% and net profit margin expanded by 310 basis points to 10.5%. In the third quarter, EBITDA margin expanded by 204 basis points to 24.4% and Net Profit margin expanded by 293 basis points to 9.8%. This profitability was achieved despite additional cost headwinds in the third quarter, including higher utility costs driven by summer seasonality.

Strong cash flow conversionFor the first nine months, free cash flow increased by 75.6% year-on-year to $225.4 million. Cash conversion[1] stood at 67%, reflecting strong underlying profitability and working capital optimization.

Strategic portfolio development

Americana Restaurants continues to strengthen its brand portfolio through strategic partnerships and category expansion. In August 2026, the company signed an exclusive development agreement with Taco Bell to introduce the iconic global brand to the UAE with plans for phased expansion across more GCC markets. The partnership marks Americana Restaurants' entry into the fast-growing Mexican-inspired QSR segment, further diversifying its portfolio and enhancing its ability to serve evolving consumer preferences across the region.

Management outlook

Americana Restaurants enters the last quarter of 2026 with positive business momentum and a strong financial position. Management remains focused on delivering sustainable, profitable growth across its markets, underpinned by the following priorities:

Like-for-like sales growth: based on current trading conditions, management expects to deliver strong mid-single-digit like-for-like sales growth for the full year·

Strong Margins: continued operating leverage, procurement efficiencies and cost discipline are expected to support strong margins with full year net profit margin projected to improve by 150 to 175 basis points over previous year·

Continued Store expansion: The Company expects to add 120-130 net new stores to its portfolio by the end of this year.