American Hospital Dubai signs agreement to bring the region’s first next-generation da Vinci 5 robotic surgery system

American Hospital Dubai, a leader in robotic surgery excellence in the UAE and the wider region, has signed an agreement with Al Naghi Medical, a leading provider of medical devices in the UAE, to acquire the da Vinci 5 robotic surgical system from Intuitive, the global leader in robotic surgical systems. This milestone acquisition reinforces American Hospital Dubai’s position at the forefront of surgical innovation and robotic-assisted care in the region.

American Hospital Dubai has played a pioneering role in adopting and advancing robotic-assisted surgery in the Middle East. The da Vinci 5 will join the hospital’s existing da Vinci systems, which include the da Vinci Xi and the da Vinci SP (Single Port) robotic system — the first of its kind in the Middle East. This positions American Hospital Dubai as one of the most comprehensive and advanced robotic surgery platforms in the region, further strengthening its role as a centre of excellence for advanced robotic surgery, education, and clinical outcomes.

The da Vinci 5 system, featuring more than 150 enhancements, marks the next era of robotic-assisted surgery. Among its key innovations is Force Feedback technology, a first-of-its-kind advancement that enables surgeons to sense the amount of pressure applied to tissue during procedures, significantly improving tissue handling and supporting faster recovery times.

Additional features of the da Vinci 5 include higher-resolution, ultra-realistic 3D imaging, exponentially greater computing power — up to 10,000 times more and a redesigned console that offers enhanced ergonomic comfort for surgeons. Together, these improvements increase efficiency and precision while reducing tissue trauma.

The expanded da Vinci robotic surgery portfolio will enable American Hospital Dubai to tailor surgical approaches across a broader range of specialities, further enhancing precision in complex minimally invasive procedures and supporting advanced surgical training.

Through its collaboration with Intuitive and Al Naghi Medical, American Hospital Dubai continues to bring world-class medical technologies to the Middle East.

Roudaina Haddad, deputy group CEO and group chief operating officer of American Hospital Dubai, said: "American Hospital Dubai is committed to investing in technologies that elevate patient care and surgical excellence. The acquisition of the da Vinci 5 system reflects our strategic vision to remain a regional leader in robotic surgery, while expanding our ability to perform increasingly complex and delicate procedures with the highest levels of precision and safety."

Mona Qaisi of Al Naghi Medical added: "Al Naghi Medical is proud to partner with Intuitive and American Hospital Dubai to introduce the da Vinci 5 system. This collaboration reflects a shared mission to advance robotic surgery in the Middle East and to support institutions that are setting new standards in surgical care."