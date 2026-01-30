American Hospital Dubai sets new regional benchmark with da Vinci 5 robotic surgical system

American Hospital Dubai has marked another major milestone in robotic surgery with the acquisition of the da Vinci 5 (DV5) surgical system, becoming the first hospital in the UAE and the wider Middle East to introduce this next-generation technology.

The addition of da Vinci 5 builds on the hospital’s existing robotic surgery capabilities, which include the da Vinci Xi system and the da Vinci SP (Single Port) system — the latter making American Hospital Dubai the first hospital in the Middle East to adopt single-port robotic surgery. Together, these platforms form one of the most comprehensive and advanced robotic surgery portfolios in the region.

Featuring more than 150 technological enhancements, the da Vinci 5 represents a significant evolution in robotic-assisted surgery. A key advancement is its Force Feedback technology, a first-of-its-kind feature that allows surgeons to sense the amount of pressure applied to tissue in real time. This capability enables surgeons — regardless of experience level to apply up to 43 per cent less force, improving tissue handling and contributing to faster patient recovery.

Additional advancements include ultra-realistic high-resolution 3D imaging, 10,000 times more computing power, and a redesigned surgeon console that enhances ergonomics, efficiency, and precision while reducing tissue trauma. The system supports a wider range of complex, minimally invasive procedures across multiple specialties and strengthens advanced surgical training.

American Hospital Dubai is also home to the Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery (COERS), the first private healthcare facility in the region to receive accreditation from the US-based Surgical Review Corporation (SRC). This recognition underscores the hospital’s long-standing commitment to clinical excellence, innovation, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies to improve patient outcomes and shape the future of advanced surgical care in the Middle East.