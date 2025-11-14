Amber Homes Real Estate awarded Top Platinum Sales Agency by Meraas, Nakheel and Dubai Holding for the fourth year in a row

  • search in Khaleej Times
Published: Fri 14 Nov 2025, 10:27 AM

Amber Homes Real Estate has once again reaffirmed its dominance in Dubai’s luxury real estate market, earning the coveted ‘Top Platinum Agency’ title for the fourth consecutive year at the Black Onyx Awards 2025, hosted by Dubai Holding, Meraas, and Nakheel.

The prestigious event, held in front of the iconic Burj Al Arab, honoured Dubai’s highest-performing real estate brokerages. Amber Homes’ continued recognition underscores its exceptional performance across key luxury destinations, including Palm Jumeirah, Bluewaters Island, La Mer, City Walk, Jumeirah Bay Island, and the newly relaunched Palm Jebel Ali.

"Winning the Top Platinum Agency Award for the fourth consecutive year is an incredible honour," said Saad Waqas, managing partner at Amber Homes Real Estate. "To be recognised once again by Dubai Holding, Meraas, and Nakheel reinforces our clients’ trust and reflects the relentless commitment of our team. It cements Amber Homes’ position as a leader in Dubai’s luxury property market."

Ambreen Qureshi, managing director of Amber Homes, added: "Our philosophy has always centred on excellence, integrity, and performance. Each year, we raise the bar, delivering record-breaking results across Dubai’s most prestigious developments and shaping the city’s global appeal for high-end property investment."

Amber Homes continues to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global hub for real estate investment. The firm’s portfolio includes landmark transactions in Jumeirah Residences – Emirates Towers, Nad Al Sheba Gardens, and Palm Jebel Ali, representing some of Dubai’s most sought-after assets, with a growing client base spanning the UAE, UK, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan.

For more information, visit: https://amberhomes.com