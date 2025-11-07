Ambassador's tribute: Dr Mittal honours Guru Nanak Dev Ji in Dubai

On the sacred occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Prakash Purab, Dr Deepak Mittal, the newly-appointed Ambassador of India to the UAE along with Dr Alpna Mittal, visited the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai to pay obeisance and participate in the special prayers commemorating the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru.

Dr Mittal began his diplomatic journey in the UAE by seeking blessings at the Gurudwara. He was received by Dr Surender Singh Kandhari, chairman, and Dr Bubbles Kandhari, vice-chairperson of Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara, along with members of the management committee and the Sikh community. A Saropa (robe of honour) was presented to Dr Mittal and Dr Alpna Mittal as a mark of respect and blessing.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mittal expressed his happiness to commence his tenure in the UAE with the divine blessings from the Gurudwara. He appreciated the unity and devotion of the congregation and praised how the traditions and values of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, and of India as a whole, are being upheld with reverence and pride. He further commended the vision of tolerance and freedom championed by the Rulers of the UAE, which allows people of all faiths to live, worship, and celebrate their heritage in harmony.

Dr Surender Singh Kandhari shared that the visit of the ambassador and his wife on such a holy day carried deep significance for the Sikh and Indian community.

“The Gurudwara stands as a symbol of peace, service, and unity — embodying the universal message of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the timeless spirit of India. We are blessed to practice our faith and serve humanity under the wise and benevolent leadership of this great nation,” he said.

The visit concluded with the traditional Ardas (prayer) and Langar (community meal), reflecting the Sikh values of equality, humility, and service. The atmosphere was filled with devotion, music, and a spirit of togetherness, echoing Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s eternal message — “Recognise all mankind as one.”