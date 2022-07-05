AMAZY - Intertwining Fitness and Crypto with the Move2Earn Model
An innovative crypto-based fitness ecosystem, AMAZY, bridges the gap between the worlds of digital currency and exercising by rewarding people to engage in physical activities.
Recent studies have found an increase in physical inactivity among millions of people in different parts of the world. However, this rather unfortunate phenomenon might be coming to an end soon, owing to the emergence of groundbreaking initiatives, such as the AMAZY ecosystem maintained by Sergey Kosenko and Artem Nikolaev.
AMAZY aims to unite cryptocurrencies and fitness by developing an ecosystem for enthusiasts in both fields, adding value to people as well as giving those wishing to enter the blockchain world. The adoption of the Move2Earn model that awards people with tokens for participating in physical activities is one of the concepts that stand the AMAZY project out.
In addition to paying people in crypto for their physical activities, AMAZY also teaches newbies and potential entrants in the crypto world how to navigate their ways and harness the immense benefits of blockchain and Web 3.0.
AMAZY is already garnering a lot of traction across the globe, with celebrities, online influencers, and bloggers with about a billion subscribers in total. There will also be special fitness programs and exclusive sneakers from celebrities, all designed to encourage participation in physical activities and the adoption of cryptocurrency. Members of the AMAZY ecosystem will also be able to purchase 3D NFT sneakers, go for a walk or jog, and earn tokens that can be exchanged for real money.
