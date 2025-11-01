Amazon invites Mean3 to New York HQ for exclusive AI commerce strategy roundtable

As global e-commerce undergoes rapid transformation driven by artificial intelligence, Mean3 has been invited by Amazon to its New York headquarters for an exclusive, closed-door session focused on the future of agentic and generative AI in digital commerce.

Led by Founder and CEO Abdul Hadi Siraj, Mean3 joined global industry leaders and senior Amazon executives to explore how AI, automation, and advanced payment technologies are redefining customer experience and shaping the next era of online retail.

The sessions brought together leading voices from Amazon, including Vince Koh (Worldwide Head of Digital Commerce, AWS), Nevin Vages (Senior Manager, Amazon Ads), and Shamil Maindiratta (Head of US & EU Strategic Sales, Amazon Pay). Discussions emphasized how Amazon Pay is leveraging AI to enhance transaction security, reduce friction, and enable seamless cross-border payments, empowering businesses to deliver smarter, more personalised checkout experiences.

"Being part of Amazon’s strategic dialogue on agentic AI and digital transformation is both an honour and a milestone," said Abdul Hadi Siraj, CEO of Mean3. “It reinforces the vital role regional tech companies are playing in shaping the global digital commerce landscape."

The visit also highlighted Mean3’s inclusion in the Amazon Pay Partner Network, marking another step in the agency’s international expansion. This follows its recent invitation by Shopify to participate in a global roundtable at the company’s New York headquarters.

Founded in 2017, Mean3 has rapidly grown into one of the region’s leading e-commerce and digital transformation agencies, with offices in the UAE, USA, and Pakistan, and a team of 100+ experts serving more than 300 brands worldwide. The company specializes in Shopify Plus, custom web and app development, digital marketing, and enterprise technology solutions across retail, automotive, and FMCG sectors.

In recent years, Mean3 has been recognised as the "Fastest Growing Brand of the Year" and as an official Shopify Expert across the UAE, Pakistan, and the USA. Its expanding partnerships with global technology leaders underscore its commitment to innovation and excellence in the digital commerce ecosystem.

"Our participation at Amazon’s HQ reinforces our vision—to empower businesses globally through technology, innovation, and strategic partnerships," added Abdul Hadi.