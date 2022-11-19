Amazfit’s new smartwatches now available at EROS stores

Published: Sat 19 Nov 2022, 9:00 AM

EROS’ partnering brand Amazfit, a global smart wearables brand of Zepp Health, has launched the fourth generation of its GTR and GTS series.

The new series will now be available across all leading retail stores and hypermarkets in the UAE. The line-up is sure to attract fitness lovers who are now taking part in the Dubai Fitness Challenge, the much-awaited month-long fitness event.

The new Amazfit watches come with a range of advanced features, designed for sport and fitness enthusiasts. The brand-new watches are embedded with advanced 150+ sports modes and fitness features, such as personalised templates, performance data like VO₂ Max after any workout is completed, etc. Also included is enhanced health tracking and management that can accurately monitor heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, stress levels 24/7, and can quickly test these three metrics — plus breathing rate — in only 45 seconds with a single touch, due to the one-tap measuring function. The watch boasts of an ultra-long battery life for an uninterrupted fitness experience for up to 15 days without charging and up to 45 days on battery saver mode.

The new Amazfit watches have built-in Alexa voice assistant for online voice commands, music storage and stand-alone music playback and hands-free workouts. It has the ability to broadcast real-time sports mode data like heart rate, workout duration and distance, and even hydration reminders via the speaker or the user’s bluetooth headphones. It also includes a dual-band circularly polarised GPS antenna technology to support five satellite systems, allowing wearers to track their movements in real-time.

Mohammad Badri, director at EROS Group, said: “The new Amazfit GTR 4 AND GTS 4 are designed to inspire a professional and active lifestyle, enabling users to stay healthy and track their daily activities and performance at any time anywhere. Making it a perfect sport and fitness companion, it perfectly blends a high-end design with advanced premium features than any other smartwatches.”

The fourth generation of the Amazfit GTR and GTS series comes in various stunning colour palettes; bringing style, texture, and compactness. Prices are Dh369 for GTS 4 MINI and Dh739 for GTR 4 and GTS 4.