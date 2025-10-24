Amari Capital eyes UAE with global launch of advanced forex trading platform

Amari Capital today announced the global launch of its advanced trading platform, offering traders access to multiple international markets through the powerful MetaTrader 5 (MT5) system. The launch coincides with the company’s strategic expansion into the UAE, a move designed to leverage the region’s rapidly growing and crypto-friendly financial landscape.

Amari Capital provides a seamless and secure trading environment for forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and metals. The platform is built to serve traders of all experience levels, featuring ultra-fast execution, tight spreads starting from 0.0 pips, and dedicated 24/5 multilingual support. By integrating with MT5, Amari Capital ensures users have access to advanced charting tools, a customisable interface, and deep liquidity across desktop, web, and mobile devices.

The company’s entry into the UAE market is well-timed, aligning with the region’s progressive regulatory stance. Recent reports highlight the UAE as the world’s fifth most crypto-friendly country, with a zero-tax policy on crypto activities and a high adoption rate. Regulatory bodies like the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) and the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) have established comprehensive frameworks, creating a secure and innovative ecosystem for digital assets.

"The UAE’s clear and forward-thinking regulatory approach has created a thriving environment for financial innovation," said Varun Bafna, co-founder of Amari Capital. "We see immense potential in this market and are committed to providing traders here with the transparent, reliable, and technologically advanced platform they deserve. Our goal is to empower traders to navigate global markets with confidence."

In a testament to its leadership, Bafna was recently recognised as the “Best Global Deal Maker” by Forex Expo. Further demonstrating its commitment to the region, Amari Capital was a Titanium Sponsor at the Forex Expo in Dubai, held on October 6 and 7, 2025, where the company welcomed traders and partners from around the world to visit its stand at the World Trade Center.

For more information, visit: Amari Capital Ltd