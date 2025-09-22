Amaal unveils ultra-luxury experience centre for world’s first MANSORY residences in Dubai

Amaal, the visionary Emirati real estate developer redefining luxury living, has officially unveiled the dedicated experience centre for the world’s first MANSORY Residences, a landmark ultra-luxury project in partnership with the globally renowned automotive design icon MANSORY.

The bespoke experience centre is located along Ras Al Khor Road, set against the striking backdrop of the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary and the Downtown Dubai skyline. It is a curated journey into the world of MANSORY Residences. As the world’s first MANSORY-branded residential project, every detail has been designed to immerse visitors in the brand’s daring design philosophy and the refined lifestyle that awaits within this landmark development.

Serving as the central hub for client engagement, media events, and unit sales, the experience centre sets a new benchmark for how premium real estate is presented in the region. The launch of the experience centre marks a key milestone in the progress of the Dh1.8 billion MANSORY Residences, which is scheduled for completion in Q4 2028.

“Amaal Experience Centre embodies the very essence of what we are building with MANSORY Residences,” said Abdulla Lahej, chairman of Amaal. “It’s more than a space to preview a home; it’s a sensory experience of the craftsmanship, individuality, and audacity that define our vision. As Dubai continues to lead the world’s luxury property market, we are proud to offer potential residents and investors a tangible glimpse into the future of bespoke living.”

The space features a 2.5-meter-high scale model of the project, a fully built mock-up apartment, and an immersive VR room that enables visitors to explore all floor plans and unit types virtually. Open to both walk-in visitors and scheduled appointments, the experience centre is tailored to engage high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), international buyers, and leading real estate brokers, offering them an in-depth, personalised introduction to the project’s vision and value. A curated selection of materials, finishes, and design elements from the actual tower will offer visitors a tangible sense of the craftsmanship and interior palette. From flooring and wall treatments to key fixtures and textures, each detail reflects the quality and aesthetic of the final residences.

Adding to the experiential appeal, displays of MANSORY cars reinforce the brand’s luxury DNA and offer a connection between automotive artistry and architectural excellence.

Kourosh Mansory, founder and CEO of MANSORY, commented: "The launch of this experience centre marks an exciting moment for MANSORY as we bring our design philosophy into a new dimension. It offers our future residents and partners an opportunity to experience, up close, the craftsmanship, individuality, and bold aesthetic that define our brand. Together with Amaal, we are redefining what it means to live with distinction by creating homes that are as unique and expressive as the vehicles that inspired them."

The unveiling of the experience centre comes as demand for branded residences and design-led developments in Dubai is skyrocketing, driven by the city’s appeal among international buyers and its thriving economy. In Q1 of 2025 alone, Dubai recorded 111 transactions above $10 million, with total sales reaching $1.9 billion. For discerning investors, branded developments like MANSORY Residences offer a distinctive lifestyle coupled with long-term value.

Located within the prestigious Meydan Horizon masterplan, MANSORY Residences will rise to 48 floors and encompass almost 142,800 sqm of built-up area. Residences are complemented by an extraordinary suite of amenities, from infinity pools and VIP lounges to a car elevator and showroom-style parking for prized vehicles. The interiors, designed with Kourosh Mansory, offer a softer but still bold take on the brand’s signature high-performance style. Each residence is crafted with layered lighting, upholstered accents, and precision detailing to create a sensory environment where elegance meets individuality.

The experience centre is designed to evolve, with plans to showcase future development phases and other signature Amaal developments across the region, as well as potential international projects. This ensures the experience centre remains a relevant and engaging destination for returning clients and partners, continually reflecting Amaal’s dynamic portfolio.

Apartments at MANSORY Residences are now available for sale. For more information, visit: www.mansory-residences.com.