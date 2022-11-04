Always launches new range of female hygiene product at LuLu

Published: Fri 4 Nov 2022, 6:10 PM Last updated: Fri 4 Nov 2022, 6:13 PM

In a show of support for women’s menstrual hygiene, Procter & Gamble (P&G) launched the new Always night female hygiene product at the LuLu Hypermarket in Al Wahda Mall. The launch of the new product coincided with the presentation of an award to the LuLu Group for record sales achievement for the Always line of sanitary protection products for 2022. The felicitation was handed over by Waleed Buzubba and Lana Baklini, team of directors, P&G, to the LuLu buying team. Present at the event were V Nanda Kumar, director of marketing and communication at LuLu Group and Ajay Kumar, regional director of Lulu Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra. The event was conducted in the presence of Meera Nandan, RJ and influencer.

“The LuLu Group is proud of the fact that our customers can rely on us for the complete spectrum of everyday products that promise a superior quality of life,” said Nanda. “We have been partners with P&G since the beginning of our retail journey and this recognition for record sales in 2022 underscores our commitment to work with them and serve our customers with the best personal hygiene products."