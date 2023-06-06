Alteryx announces new generative AI capabilities to supercharge analytics democratisation

Benefiting from an extensive internal talent pool of over 5,000 Emirati professionals, TASC Outsourcing is well-equipped to expedite your hiring and onboarding process
Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Cloud Platform company, announced Alteryx AiDIN, the industry’s first engine that combines the power of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and generative AI with the Alteryx Analytics Cloud Platform to accelerate analytics efficiency and productivity. Alteryx now brings the most advanced models and methods to more users across the organisation, enabling anyone to capture the competitive advantage of AI and ML.
"Alteryx is providing new ways to interact with, improve, and reimagine analytics by integrating generative AI into its Alteryx Analytics Cloud Platform portfolio,” said David Menninger, senior vice president and research director, Ventana Research. “These are exactly the types of integrations that will help enterprises drive high quality insights from large language models."
Alteryx is combining the power of its trusted Alteryx analytics outputs with generative AI and large language models to supercharge the democratisation of analytics and dissemination of insights across the organisation, while still capturing the governance and observability Alteryx is known for. This announcement includes the first of many new anticipated innovations for Alteryx AiDIN, which powers:
These new and anticipated features in Alteryx AiDIN will bring the most robust Generative AI and ML capabilities to every user. This initiative builds on current existing innovations from Alteryx like Computer Vision and Natural Language Processing that enable customers to access more data across the enterprise to power their model outputs and reporting.
"We’ve long-embraced AI and ML throughout the Alteryx platform — providing capabilities to run predictive analytics, build and calibrate machine learning models, and create AI-driven root cause visualisation tools. Our underlying goal is to abstract the complexity associated with data analytics and provide new, compelling ways such as AiDIN, so everyone can easily deliver faster time to insight and value from the available data,” said Karl Crowther, VP — MEA at Alteryx. “Ultimately, combining no-code/code-friendly, self-service cloud analytics solutions with increased investments in data literacy and upskilling will take AI innovation out of the realm of speciality roles and into the entire organisation."
Alongside innovation, trust in data security and governance of analytics processes is key to maximising the benefits of democratisation efforts. With AiDIN, Alteryx continues to deliver a solid framework for maximising business value through implementation of effective purpose-built AI capabilities within carefully orchestrated, secure applications.
"With generative AI, users unlock an entirely new way of using insights to transform their business and solve their biggest challenges,” said Suresh Vittal, chief product officer at Alteryx. “With these game-changing Alteryx AiDIN capabilities, customers can intuitively infuse data-driven insights into every decision across every function, while maintaining governance over their analytics processes."
