Alshaya Group shines at The Global RLI Awards 2022

Published: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 11:50 AM Last updated: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 11:52 AM

Leading international retail franchise operator Alshaya Group witnessed a winning streak at the recent Global Retail and Leisure International (RLI) 2022 Awards. Considered the most prestigious of events, the RLI Awards were presented at a glittering ceremony hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, amidst an audience of international retailers, leisure and shopping centre developers and operators.

Alshaya Group was recognised as the Global Retailer of the year and Entertainment and Leisure operator of the year and was highly commended as a Middle East retailer at the awards. The global retailer award highlighted the company as a world-class operator across all facets of the business, delivering exceptional retail experiences, growth, and technological transformation to reflect evolving industry trends.

Commenting on the win, John Hadden, CEO of Alshaya Group said: “It’s an honour to be recognised at the RLI Awards yet again. The awards are validation that reflects not only the company’s successful growth but also the relentless efforts taken by our teams in enhancing our customers’ experiences through great service, across the region and beyond.”

Alshaya was chosen from a list of four finalists, which included some of the region’s leading retail groups. The RLI awards have been instituted by Retail and Leisure International, London, the only global magazine that covers the retail and leisure sectors and confers awards across 18 categories. It has become one of the most highly anticipated events in the global retail and leisure calendar.