Allen Overseas to host ‘Success Carnival’

Published: Sat 15 Oct 2022, 1:36 PM Last updated: Sat 15 Oct 2022, 2:00 PM

Allen Overseas will be conducting its mega event, ‘Success Carnival’ — a career guidance, enlightenment, and felicitation session that will take place in-person on October 16.

All students from grade five until 12, along with their parents, are invited to attend. The event aims to provide the students with a unique opportunity to interact with Allen experts, ask questions, build academic portfolios, and learn secret academic mantras. Students and parents will also be able to witness limitless intellectual vigour, cultural performances by Allen students, a felicitation ceremony, an introduction to ‘Tallentex’ Overseas, and a message from Allen leaders at the event.

In August this year, Allen Overseas introduced Tallentex Overseas 2023 in the UAE, the largest and most rewarding talent encouragement exam. The exam is scheduled for November 12 and is open to students from grade five until 11. It recognises, fosters and rewards academic excellence. Allen is well-known for its unparalleled success in India’s prestigious pre-medical and engineering entrance examinations.

The success carnival will be held at the Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, The Indian High School, Oud Metha from 5 pm to 7 pm.