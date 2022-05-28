Allen Overseas opens two centres to accomodate student intake in UAE

Published: Sat 28 May 2022, 3:09 PM Last updated: Sat 28 May 2022, 3:31 PM

Allen Overseas (Allen) has opened two new academic centres in the UAE — Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, through which it aims to provide high-quality test-prep coaching to K12 students. Reciprocating the students’ increasing demand, the institute has launched its biggest centre in Sharjah with a capacity to nurture 1,000+ students. Allen Overseas, the extended arm of Allen Career Institute, is currently present in six GCC countries — UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.

Until now, the pioneer coaching institute had three physical centres in the UAE (Bur Dubai, Al Nahda, and JLT). With the addition of two new centres, the total number of academic centres have now increased to five.

Keshav Maheshwari, managing director at Allen Overseas, said: “Since its inception, Allen has helped create hundreds of thousands of doctors and engineers, through high-quality education. Our expansion is an essential ingredient in furthering our mission to significantly increase Allen’s reach and impact not only in India but also in the Middle East and beyond.”

Allen Overseas plans to build further on the test-prep offering and deliver a large-scale impact for millions of students in K12 segments, using technology as the core value. Moreover, the institute aims to have over 40 physical centres across the GCC countries in the near future.