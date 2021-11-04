Allen Overseas awarded

On October 26, Keshav Maheshwari, the new age edu-professional and managing director of Allen Career Institute Overseas was felicitated with Asia’s greatest brands and leaders 2020-21 Award, by AsiaOne magazine for his striking business and marketing strategies. Additionally, he also received the ‘Greatest Brand Award’ on behalf of Allen Career Institute Overseas. Coming from the second generation of the Allen group, Maheshwari said, "Allen Overseas is backed by a strong success legacy of over 33 years of excellence and contribution to student's success journey. Now, growing in the GCC region successfully is our next leap. Our journey has been encouraging so far and our unmatched pedagogy, as well as student-centric ecosystem, have earned us the stature of delivering quality test-prep services and sending students to top universities across the globe now and we are going to keep this legacy alive and take Allen to new heights of global success."

On the occasion, Maheshwari spoke about Vision 2030 of Allen Overseas and showed gratitude towards the government of the UAE, and praised the administration for being so supportive throughout the journey.