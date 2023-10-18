All advertising opens its unique Amazon tools up to the UAE market, coupled with local expertise
All Advertising, an ad marketing agency is set to break barriers in the UAE market with the incorporation of the Arabic language within its platform
The company offers a set of Amazon tools aptly named, VendorSeller.com which is making an impact on the digital marketplace with its ingenious solution for online retail. By providing a special platform that empowers both Amazon vendors and sellers alike, All Advertising is portraying itself as a game-changer. They don't believe anyone else is offering a comprehensive tool like this in the MENA region.
Whilst most Amazon tools use Google data that is then extrapolated, All Advertising has quickly gained traction for its accurate Amazon data and unique data points. The company specializes in delivering comprehensive Amazon marketing and data services to assist businesses in increasing their visibility and sales on the world's largest online marketplace.
Vendor Seller possesses a suite of tools to help develop customized marketing and data strategies to meet the demands and goals of each client. Its goal is to assist merchants in their marketplace journey, gain real-time retail information, and increase product visibility through their unique data. To top it all, the company has a team of Arabic professionals who have localised the platform to cater to the MENA market.
The company additionally offers a variety of managed services in which they oversee the entire campaign and improve the client's organic ranking and visibility. All Advertising also offers brand protection to prevent counterfeit or identical products from entering the market. Additionally, they deliver the service themselves. The company has developed an API for large corporate clients to better direct data analytics to their back office systems.
The platform VendorSeller.com has three main products for clients. The first one is Spottr, an Amazon Keyword Tracking Tool that assists Amazon sellers and vendors in tracking the performance of their keywords on Amazon's marketplace, the tool is unique as it automatically tracks all your keywords and products in your category. Second, Shelf-wise: Share of Shelf is a set of data used by brands to determine their position and performance inside an Amazon marketplace, the tool provides competitor data to help assist in monitoring and overtaking them. The last one is Probe, an Amazon Keyword Research Tool built for the MENA region and is vital for improving your organic listings and AMS advertising campaigns on Amazon for increased visibility and sales.
All Advertising is a London-based advertising and marketing organisation that is opening its tools up to the Middle East. Robert Noon, the director and owner, formerly set up digital departments within ad agencies, taking the revenue of one such arm from 0 to 10 million in 12 months before establishing AA in 2009.
All Advertising primarily focused on PPC, SEO, and e-commerce websites in its early days. All Advertising realised about six years ago that consumers were shifting away from websites and into marketplaces, which led to them starting work on Amazon on paid media, to begin with, which eventually led to organic optimisation. "We understand that the UAE region requires Arabic language with localised data and hence, we decided to take it up as a challenge, hiring Arabic employees to maintain the authenticity of the language," adds Noon.
All Advertising stays devoted to its key principles of data integrity, objective tone, and authenticity as it grows and evolves. The company is at the forefront of the marketplace revolution, with an effort to create the future of marketplace exposure.