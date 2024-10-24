Ali Humaid Al Loughani wins best innovation in robotics category award at America’s top young innovator 2024

Ali Humaid Al Loughani's innovation, designed to assist in areas where medical professionals may not be readily available, demonstrates the far-reaching possibilities of artificial intelligence in healthcare.

The America’s Top Young Innovator 2024 competition, held at the University of Texas at Dallas, saw some of the brightest middle and high school students from across the USA and UAE present their breakthrough innovations. Organised by Discover STEM, the event hosted over 900 attendees at the ATEC Auditorium, with students showcasing solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

Among the standout participants was Ali Humaid Al Loughani, an Emirati innovator from Sharjah. Ali won the prestigious Best Innovation in Robotics award for his creation, an AI-powered robotic doctor that has the potential to revolutionise early patient diagnosis. His innovation, designed to assist in areas where medical professionals may not be readily available, demonstrates the far-reaching possibilities of artificial intelligence in healthcare.

Ali’s vision for AI in healthcare

Ali’s robotic doctor was developed to bridge the gap in early-stage diagnosis, particularly in remote or underserved regions. By leveraging AI, the robotic doctor can assess patients’ conditions and offer diagnostic feedback, providing a crucial tool in increasing access to healthcare. This award-winning innovation highlights Ali’s commitment to addressing global health disparities through technology.

A showcase of global youth innovation

Ali was one of many innovators honored at the competition. The event, which took place during DiscoverSTEM Innovation Day 2024, celebrates the achievements of young minds mentored by DiscoverSTEM. Over 90 middle and high school students were awarded US Patent Certificates for their inventions. Texas State Representative Salman Bhojani and Senior NASA Scientist Dr. Hashima Hasan presented awards, recognizing the winners for their contributions to science and technology.

Other award winners included:

• Hisham Ahmad, a Dallas-based student who took home the America’s Top Young Innovator 2024 title for his invention — a system that autonomously disinfects door handles, aimed at reducing hospital-acquired infections.

• Hajer Janabi and Jumana Janabi received the Most Human-Centric Innovation award for their predictive system that uses peer-to-peer feedback and life events to anticipate human behaviors, fostering early intervention and holistic support, redefining how we view human interaction and mental well-being.

• Abdullah Kabeer, Nithyashri Ramesh, Isha Agrawal, Nakshatra Piduri, Tarik Syed, and Zaynab Khan were recognised with the Best Innovation in Biotechnology award for their invention that helps color-blind individuals identify colors, promoting inclusivity.

• Avaneesh Jakkireddy, Gautam Rao, Iliyan Mithani, Raj Kusumakar, Vihan Yerubandi, and Nihal Yerubandi won the Best Innovation in Neurotechnology & Brain-Computer Interface award for their communication system designed for ALS patients, giving a voice back to individuals who have lost the ability to communicate.

• Anusha Nigam, Raisha Bhojani, and Meher Saanvi Singh received the Best Innovation in Mental Health award for their technology aimed at predicting mental health challenges among teenagers, enabling early intervention.

• Sparsh Kamdar was awarded the Best Innovation in Fitness award for his system that automatically monitors hydration levels, supporting long-term personal health. Ali Humaid Al Loughani is an Emirati innovator from Sharjah. DiscoverSTEM: Empowering the next generation At the heart of these achievements is DiscoverSTEM, a world-renowned organization dedicated to fostering the intellectual potential of innovators of tomorrow, aged 8 to 18, guiding them to address real-world challenges and develop novel, patentable solutions. Over the past four years, DiscoverSTEM has mentored over 500 students to identify real-world problems and innovate novel solutions to these problems and then further guiding them through the process of filing patent applications. More than 250 successfully received patents in the U.S and other countries. Additionally, over 20 young innovators have launched startups to bring their inventions to market, demonstrating the organization’s profound impact on the global innovation landscape. DiscoverSTEM operates a state-of-the-art Research & Innovation Lab in Dallas, Texas - USA, offering students access to cutting-edge research in fields such as aerospace, artificial intelligence, biotechnology & health sciences, energy & environment, fintech, neurotechnology, and more. As part of its commitment to fostering global innovation, DiscoverSTEM is expanding its reach internationally, with a new facility set to open in the UAE. Recognised for its transformative contributions to education, DiscoverSTEM’s founders were recently honored with the prestigious US National Award — The George Washington Honor Medal, for their impact on advancing education in the United States. DiscoverSTEM UAE: A vision for the future

In keeping with its mission to foster innovation on a global scale, DiscoverSTEM UAE is actively seeking partnerships with like-minded institutions to nurture the next generation of Emirati innovators and creators. This new facility in Dubai will serve as a hub for young talents, providing them with the mentorship, resources, and platforms needed to tackle the challenges of tomorrow. DiscoverSTEM founders believe UAE is one of the leading regions in the world with a strong focus on innovation and technology, which is strongly supported by its visionary government.