Alfred Holdings expands its consumer ecosystem with the launch of CreditMarket.ae and HolidayMarket.ae

Alfred Holdings, the UAE based investment group behind InsuranceMarket.ae, today announced the launch of CreditMarket.ae and HolidayMarket.ae, two new wholly owned businesses spanning financial services and travel.



The investments build on the continued growth of InsuranceMarket.ae. Across its portfolio, Alfred Holdings businesses employ more than 700 people and serve over 200,000 active customers.



"InsuranceMarket.ae was one of our earliest investments and has grown considerably in scale, with its momentum continuing to accelerate," said Avinash Babur, founder and chairman of Alfred Holdings. "Its journey gave us the confidence to look at other large consumer categories where strong businesses can be established for the long term. CreditMarket.ae and HolidayMarket.ae are our latest investments in that direction, and we are still at an early stage of our ambitions for the portfolio."

CreditMarket.ae is a financial marketplace led by general manager Shadab Ahamed, with partnerships across a growing network of leading banks, financial institutions and fintechs in the UAE, spanning conventional and Islamic finance. Customers can explore credit cards, personal loans, car loans, mortgages, bank accounts and business banking products. Technology is being used to make discovery, eligibility and navigation increasingly intelligent and personalised, with financial advisors available where human expertise adds value.



"The strength of a financial marketplace comes from the institutions it brings together and how intelligently it helps customers navigate their choices," said Ahamed. "We have spent considerable time building those relationships and the technology behind the experience."



HolidayMarket.ae is a travel business led by general manager Rajesh Khare, with an established network of relationships across the travel industry. It offers holiday packages, staycations, visa services, travel agent services, MICE and group bookings, with access to a broad range of destinations, hotels, airlines and experiences. Technology is increasingly shaping travel discovery and personalisation, helping customers navigate where to go, where to stay and what to experience. Experienced Travel Advisors remain available where human knowledge and judgement add value.



"Travel is becoming increasingly intelligent and personalised," said Khare. "Combined with our travel expertise and industry relationships, technology allows us to help customers discover and shape experiences around what they actually want."



The myAlfred app is a separate consumer technology and rewards business within the Alfred Holdings portfolio. It serves as the super app for the Alfred ecosystem, giving consumers a single place from which to discover and access the group's businesses and earn and redeem AlfredCoins™. Each underlying business continues to serve customers within its respective industry and framework.



Ameet Lakhiani, group managing director of Alfred Holdings, said the portfolio companies operate with distinct leadership and market propositions, aligned around a common strategic direction. "Each business is responsible for its own market, customers and growth, while benefiting from a clear and aligned portfolio strategy," said Lakhiani. "AI is rapidly reshaping both financial services and travel, but in different ways. In financial services, it can make discovery, eligibility and navigation far more intelligent. In travel, it can transform discovery and personalisation across an enormous universe of choices. Across the portfolio, the opportunity is to embrace these shifts while retaining human expertise where it genuinely adds value."



CreditMarket.ae and HolidayMarket.ae remain directly accessible through their respective websites, with access also available through the myAlfred app. Alfred Holdings intends to continue investing across consumer categories and markets in the GCC.



For more information, visit CreditMarket.ae and HolidayMarket.ae.