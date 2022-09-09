Alesya de Monaco — A gift of sustainable living to the UAE

In November 2021, Alessia Demetz launched Alesya de Monaco, an international private club promoting a lifestyle of sustainable excellence to the elite of the Gulf region.

The budding relationship between Monaco and the UAE was further strengthened when Monaco's Prince Albert II paid a visit to the Expo 2020 Dubai in November 2021. With the UAE already being touted as the next Monaco of the Middle East, due to its popularity amongst the rich and famous, it comes as no surprise that Alessia Demetz, founder and CEO of Alesya de Monaco, chose Dubai as her destination to launch this exclusive club, promoting products that are the epitome of luxury and sustainability to the elite.

An interior designer and architect by profession, Demetz is an ardent admirer of art and beauty. She has helped her father, Hugo Demetz, a renowned architect himself, design several high-end properties and five-star hotels. Her background in design accounts for her passion for sustainable solutions with a touch of luxury, which ultimately became her vision to establish Alesya de Monaco’s private club as a unifying platform for royalty and the elite, with headquarters in Monaco and an establishment in Dubai. Demetz has enjoyed the privilege of meeting some prominent members of royal families from different countries, who gave her their affection and treated her like family. These royal family members and high-valued individuals were exclusively invited to the Alesya de Monaco membership club ''on a journey to share a common passion for life,” in Demetz’s words.

Alesya de Monaco is a brand dedicated to an exclusive audience, who aspire to put health and lifestyle at the forefront of their daily lives. The Alesya de Monaco private collections are created through a rigorous selection of the most exclusive products globally and sealed with Alessia Demetz’s signature of sustainable excellence.

The first private collection is a unique extract of extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) exclusively reserved for members of Alesya de Monaco’s private club in limited quantities with a focus on health, well-being, and pleasure. The EVOO collection has already received the stamp of approval when the products were sampled by health and wellness experts from across the globe at the Global Wellness Day event held at Burj Al Arab on June 11, 2022.

Endorsed by the royal families from Monaco, Italy, Belgium, Yugoslavia and Serbia, Alesya de Monaco is the evident choice for elites in the Gulf region that believe in the philosophy of sustainable living.

Alesya de Monaco's exclusive range of EVOO was previously only available at the VIP suites in Burj Al Arab.