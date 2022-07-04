Aldo unveils Eid 2.0 Luxe collection

The collection crafts an ideal harmony between glamour and comfort with cutting-edge silhouettes, trends, and accents.

Published: Mon 4 Jul 2022, 11:26 AM

Aldo, in collaboration with Cosmopolitan Middle East, hosted the city’s most influential personalities, media and VIP guests at the launch of its EID 2.0 Luxe collection at Lana Lusa.

Block heels in pop colours for a night out, blingy styles for the perfect evening look or strappy lace-up sandals for the summery brunch look, the limited-edition collection has it all. This Eid, Aldo is synergising glamour with unmatched comfort that’s never been experienced before. The collection comes with Aldo's trademark pillow walk, flex and lightweight technologies.

Shop Aldo’s latest Eid collection across stores in the GCC and online on www.aldoshoes.me.