Aldo celebrates unity and warmth
Aldo, one of the international leaders in fashion footwear and accessories, has debuted its Ramadan 2021 Collection campaign featuring Saudi Arabian-born international model and social media star Model Roz. Roz is the first female model from Saudi Arabia to achieve international success in the fashion industry.
Celebration and togetherness take on new meaning in the brand’s inspired collection for the holy month of Ramadan, launching exclusively in the Middle East. The campaign has gone live across all brand touch-points along the consumer journey, in-store, online, out-of-home and on Aldo’s social media platforms.
Although lacking the physical togetherness that is so central to Ramadan celebrations, households can still look to the sky for connection, together under the same moon. Inspired by sunsets, the bold-coloured backdrops and arches that emulate the vibrant architecture of the Middle East, the campaign recreates a rooftop celebration that carries through from sunrise to sunset.
Aldo shines a light on the glamour and elegance behind Ramadan celebrations with classic silhouettes brought to life by a palette of rich jewel tones, luxurious accents and sparkle.
