Aldo celebrates festive collection with Janhvi Kapoor

Published: Sat 10 Dec 2022, 9:00 AM

Aldo recently celebrated its festive collection on December 6 with the first-ever visit of Janhvi Kapoor, brand ambassador of Aldo at a glamorous in-store event at The Dubai Mall. With a versatile and original sense of style, the talented actor exudes effortless charm, constantly inspiring her fans and the people around her.

Kapoor said: “It is an honour to represent the Aldo brand. I love to take a little sparkle wherever I go. It’s the joy of dressing up. And when that meets comfort, nothing like it.”

Sima Ganwani Ved, founder and chairwoman of Apparel Group, said: “We are incredibly proud of all of the innovative brand concepts that we have introduced to our customers globally, and Aldo’s new collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor is yet another great chapter in our company’s evolution and is directly in line with our vision of exceeding expectations every day. The collaboration with her signifies the brand’s focus on building authentic talent partnerships grounded in real-life connections and shared values.”