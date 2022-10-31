Aldo appoints Marwa Al Hashemi face of the Finer Things collection

Published: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 5:29 PM Last updated: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 5:31 PM

Leading global fashion footwear and accessories brand, Aldo recently announced the appointment of Marwa al Hashemi, Emirati endurance horse rider, actress and the UAE Miss Universe 2021 finalist, as the face of the brand to launch the Finer Things Collection in the region. The collection is suited for the festive season, with standout pieces, made with rich textures, and intricate, statement-making hardware. “Confidence means something different for everyone. I feel my best when I’m horse riding. I like to make a statement, whether I’m on a racetrack or somewhere special. I like to feel uniquely me and that’s why I appreciate the finer things in life”, said Al Hashemi. To showcase the celebration, she arrived at the Aldo store at Mall of The Emirates, Dubai, flanked by some of the top influencers, content creators, and celebrities. The launch included a unique live NFT activation in partnership with celebrity artist and photographer, Waleed Shah, who created portraits inspired by fine Middle Eastern touches.