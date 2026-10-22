Aldar Education signs MoU with Toddle to unify learning systems across its owned schools

Aldar Education, the leading education provider in Abu Dhabi and one of the most prominent education groups in the UAE, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Toddle, an AI-first teaching and learning platform built by educators, to introduce one unified learning management system across its 13 operated schools.

The MoU was signed by Sahar Cooper of Aldar Education and Misbah Jafary, co-founder of Toddle. The agreement marks the next phase of Aldar Education’s digital learning strategy. Bringing its operated schools, across British, American and IB curricula, onto one connected system will create a more consistent learning experience, strengthen the sharing of resources and expertise across the network, and provide a clearer view of each student’s progress over time.

For students, learning will be more connected, bringing together assignments, feedback and progress tracking. Teacher-designed AI tools, including tutors where appropriate, will provide additional support under educator guidance. Teachers will benefit from a central platform for planning, assessment and reporting, alongside a shared curriculum and resource library. For families, Toddle will integrate with Live Aldar, Aldar Education’s parent app, providing a single access point to their child’s learning journey and school updates.

Sahar Cooper, CEO of Aldar Education, said: "The next stage of education will not be defined by how much technology schools adopt, but by how deliberately they use it. By partnering with Toddle, we are bringing every stage of learning onto one platform, giving teachers a complete picture of each student, making it easier to share best practice across our network and freeing up more time for what matters most: teaching. AI will sit inside the workflows our teachers already use, under their direction and within ADEK’s safeguards, so it deepens personalisation without replacing professional judgement. Pedagogy leads and technology serves it, so that every student’s progress is visible and supported throughout their journey in our schools."

Deepanshu Arora, co-founder and chief executive officer of Toddle, said: "The UAE is central to Toddle’s plans, and there is tremendous ambition across its education sector. Our recent inclusion on ADEK’s approved vendor list is an important milestone for us. Aldar’s focus on pedagogy and the student experience makes this partnership especially meaningful, and we’re excited to work with their educators to make learning more connected and personal for every student."

The partnership is aligned with the direction of ADEK’s in-school Technology and AI Policy, which establishes requirements for the responsible adoption and use of AI and digital technologies across Abu Dhabi private schools, including safeguards around data protection and student privacy, cognitive agency, academic integrity, human oversight, content safety, cultural alignment and algorithmic fairness.

The partnership complements ADEK’s AI Literacy initiative, building age-appropriate AI capabilities from KG to Grade 12. Following a comprehensive assessment, Aldar Education will implement Toddle in phases across its 13 operated schools, starting with Bateen World Academy, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable growth, consistent quality and responsible innovation in education.