Alcenza Properties recognised among top performers in Emaar H1 Broker Awards 2025

Alcenza Properties has been ranked 7th in sales volume in the prestigious Emaar H1 Broker Awards 2025, marking a significant milestone in the company's rapid rise within Dubai’s highly competitive real estate market. This recognition reflects the growing influence, professionalism and performance of the agency as it cements its status among the region’s top-tier real estate firms.

The Emaar H1 Broker Awards are widely regarded as a benchmark of excellence in the industry, and Alcenza’s achievement highlights not only its strong sales performance but also its consistent ability to deliver value to both investors and end users.

Additionally, the agency secured 5th place among the most outstanding real estate firms at The Black Onyx Awards 2024, organised by Meraas and Nakheel, both part of Dubai Holding. These accomplishments follow recognitions from three of Dubai’s most prominent developers—Nakheel, Meraas and Emaar Properties—further cementing Alcenza’s standing as a trusted industry leader.

In under 12 months, Alcenza Properties has recorded a transaction volume of nearly Dh 2 billion ($ 545 million), with its largest deal being the sale of three full floors in Central Park, totaling over Dh 100 million ($ 27 million). The transaction was completed on exclusive terms with a group of investors, highlighting the firm’s ability to deliver tailored, high-value solutions for its clients.

“Real estate is a long-term game,” said Amiran Kavtaradze, founder and CEO of Alcenza Properties. “The only asset you have as an agent is your reputation. What matters most in real estate is location, location, location.”

Alcenza Properties is also expanding its regional footprint. In addition to its head office in Al Sufouh, the company has recently launched a second Dubai office in Business Bay, opened a new branch in Abu Dhabi, and established an international presence in Tbilisi, Georgia. This growth is supported by a robust talent acquisition strategy, offering experienced brokers attractive incentives, and providing newcomers with intensive training in legal frameworks, negotiation tactics, and business operations.

With a strong focus on strategic partnerships, technological innovation and exceptional customer service, Alcenza Properties is well-positioned to lead the next chapter of growth in the UAE’s dynamic real estate landscape and beyond.