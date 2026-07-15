The Taxation Society has welcomed Alaan as its Co-Powered Partner under a newly signed one-year agreement, adding one of the region's fastest-growing finance platforms to its network of industry collaborators.

Alaan is an AI-native finance platform built for businesses in the Middle East, bringing corporate cards, a business bank account (a fintech company, not a bank. The business bank account is issued by ruya), international transfers, expense management, and accounting automation into one place - with AI built into every workflow. More than 3,000 UAE businesses, from startups to enterprises including Careem, G42, Al Barari, Tabby, and Rivoli, use Alaan to manage and control their spend. Since 2022, Alaan customers have saved over 2.2 million hours of manual finance work.

The Taxation Society is a UAE-based professional community for tax and finance practitioners, covering both direct and indirect taxation - including Corporate Tax, Transfer Pricing, VAT, Excise, Customs, and AML compliance - through masterclasses, conferences, and expert-led sessions. Its flagship events regularly bring together CFOs, tax advisors, policymakers, and industry leaders to navigate the UAE's fast-evolving regulatory landscape.

The partnership was formally signed during the Taxation Society's recent event on June 6, 2026, in the presence of members, partners, and distinguished guests.

Speaking on the occasion, representatives from both organisations - Pankaj Suresh, head of growth, Alaan; Yusuf Merchant, partnerships lead, Alaan; Nimish Makvana, President of Taxation Society; and Naveen Sharma, chairman of Taxation Society - highlighted the importance of strong industry partnerships in creating platforms for learning, collaboration, and meaningful engagement among professionals.

As a co-powered partner, Alaan will support the Society's programmes, knowledge-sharing initiatives, networking events, and professional development activities over the year ahead - bringing hands-on perspectives on automation, spend management, business payments, accounting workflows, and the future of finance operations.

The Taxation Society acknowledged Alaan for its support and looks forward to delivering meaningful outcomes through this collaboration - and for the finance professionals it serves - in the year ahead.