Al Zorah welcomes ZOYA Health and Wellness Resort

Published: Fri 29 Apr 2022, 10:27 AM

Al Zorah witnessed the opening of ZOYA Health and Wellness Resort, the first-of-its-kind five-star retreat in the region designed to provide a 360-degree wellness experience. The wellness resort is operated by German spa consultancy and management company Premedion, renowned for managing high-end spas and health centres in various countries.

The fully integrated wellness retreat is owned by Saudi entrepreneur Ameer Said in the emirate’s popular Al Zorah development. The 61-room resort overlooks the prime location’s stunning golf course and mangrove forest.

George Saad, CEO, Al Zorah Development, said: “Al Zorah stands out as a unique and distinctive lifestyle destination. The addition of ZOYA Health and Wellness Resort, a first-of-its-kind five-star retreat in the Middle East, perfectly aligns with our vision for the development, and we are excited to welcome guests to the resort and Al Zorah as a whole.

The resort offers guests a wide range of bespoke programmes to help improve their well-being and live healthier lifestyles. It also provides a range of tailored treatment programmes based on holistic and unique medical approaches to prevent chronic illnesses. Central to the facility’s offering is detoxing and therapeutic fasting, with complimentary physiotherapy, aesthetic medicine, and nutrition support.

Ameer Said, ZOYA Health and Wellness Resort, said: “People have faced numerous and varied challenges over the past few years, and ZOYA was born out of a determination to address the ailments of the modern world. We wanted to create a space that fosters the connection between nature, wellness, and people’s need for a regenerative existence. We aim to be preventative rather than curative, to help our guests lead healthier lifestyles without the need for medication and assistance, and to create a special space that protects, nourishes and invigorates mind, body and soul.”

The retreat offers nine programmes, including wellcation, immune support, detox, physiotherapy and rehabilitation, weight management, liver support, rejuvenation, get fit and anti-aging, which are customised to the needs and lifestyle of guests with the guidance and expertise of medical and health professionals. The tailored programmes, which combine multiple treatments into a holistic, integrative journey, vary from three to fourteen nights with access to state-of-the-art and advanced facilities across the resort and a selection of leisure activities.