Al Zorah selects The Oberoi Group to manage its second luxury beachfront resort

Published: Fri 6 May 2022, 12:50 PM

Al Zorah Development has selected The Oberoi Group to manage its new luxury 174 guestrooms, and 28 one-bedroom private villas beachfront resort set at the pristine white sandy beach of Al Zorah in Ajman.

George Saad, CEO, Zorah Development Company, said: "We are thrilled to add such a luxury new experience to our portfolio. The Oberoi Group's new luxury resort will further strengthen the positioning of Al Zorah as a luxury hospitality, golf, and wellness destination, and will offer unparalleled service to guests and residents."

“The new resort will increase the portfolio of Al Zorah to 269 luxury hotel keys and 18-hole international golf course, with the plan to add unique beachfront development that will include villas, residences, hotel apartments and holiday homes in near future," Saad added.

Khadija Mohammed Turki, acting director general, Ajman Department of Tourism Development, said: “We are pleased to witness the launch of the Oberoi Family Beachfront Resort as a distinctive addition to the tourism projects in the emirate, as part of our continuous efforts with our partners to develop the tourism sector and consolidate Ajman’s position as a preferred tourist destination for all. Today, Ajman hosts six luxury five-star hotels, in addition to a distinguished group of hotels and hotel apartments."

“We are confident that this pioneering project will contribute to enhancing the emirate’s attractiveness as a global tourist destination, as it adds luxury and splendour to the offers of the hospitality sector in Ajman, which will attract more visitors and international tourists, and promote the Emirate of Ajman as a unique tourist destination both locally and internationally," Turki added.

P R S Oberoi, executive chairman, Oberoi Group, said: "We are delighted that The Oberoi Group will manage the second luxury beach resort in Al Zorah that will offer the highest standards of luxury and hospitality. Following the success of the first Oberoi luxury resort, the new beach resort, will further enhance Al Zorah's position as a luxury travel destination of choice."