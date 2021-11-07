Al Zorah launches commercial plot sales

The Al Zorah Development Company has announced the launch of commercial plot sales in The Strip, a popular multi-use area in the Emirate of Ajman. This comes following an increased interest in commercial space in the strategically located and economically important area.

The Strip includes numerous commercial spaces that can be used for restaurants and multi-purpose stores, with unit prices starting from Dh 2.3 million and a payment plan that extends over three years. Plot sizes range between 10,000 and 16,000 square feet with an average built up area per plot of around 13,000 square feet.

Imad Dana, CEO of Al Zorah Development Company, said: “We have received many inquiries in the past about the possibility of offering commercial plots within a privileged area of the Al Zorah project. This particular area is important in the Emirate of Ajman, not only for business and commerce, but also as a tourist attraction.”

According to Dana, the newly launched commercial plots takes into account the versatile needs of investors in the retail sector. “The sales are represented by plots of land on which a single or double storey building can be built. There are a variety of options and this, coupled with The Strip’s highly strategic location, make this a highly attractive choice for investors.”

The locality includes the Al Zorah natural mangrove reserve, which is considered to be the most beautiful natural features in the Emirate of Ajman, and is an ideal destination for lovers of ecological and natural tourism. These mangroves provide a suitable environment for residents and migratory birds, in addition to the presence of plants. The reserve is diverse with abundance of water, that embeds huge groups of fish and coral reefs.