Al Zorah appoints new CEO

Published: Mon 4 Apr 2022, 2:43 PM

Al Zorah Development Company has appointed George Saad as its new CEO. The new chief has over 20 years of experience in the UAE real estate market, and will oversee the strategic development of Al Zorah.

Speaking about the announcement, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, chairman, Al Zorah, said: “As we enter a new phase in our growth, Saad’s distinguished career and extensive experience in real estate management will be key in further enhancing Al Zorah new developments that would play a pivotal role in the urban development growth of Ajman real estate sector”.

Al Zorah is a premier mixed use seaside development that is masterfully crafted by Solidere International with the objective to create an integrated human-scale community focusing on the site’s natural resources, white sandy beaches and the mangrove reserve. Al Zorah provides its residents and visitors with a planned, nature-driven, calm and secured environment, offering a balanced lifestyle and a true sense of belonging.

The project encompasses the development of 5.43 sq km of coastal land with a total waterfront of 12 km and includes The Oberoi Al Zorah Beach Resort and Al Zorah Golf Club, an 18-hole international golf course operated by Troon. Other residential projects are currently under way with most properties enjoying water, golf course, and mangrove views.