Al Zahra Hospital Dubai has announced the opening of its Diabetes and Endocrinology Centre, reflecting its ongoing commitment to developing specialised healthcare services and enhancing the quality of medical care provided to patients in line with the latest medical standards and practices.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sheikh Majid Bin Faisal Al Qassimi, managing director of Al Zahra Hospital Dubai; Dr Amr Aly Abdelazem Aly, chief medical officer (CMO); and Dr Omar Dheimat, head of the diabetes and endocrinology centre.

The centre offers comprehensive, multidisciplinary care for patients with diabetes and endocrine disorders, covering diagnosis, treatment and regular follow-up, as well as diabetic foot care and the prevention of complications. Its holistic approach focuses on each patient’s individual needs and improving quality of life.

The centre is led by Dr Dheimat, working alongside a team of experienced consultants and specialists to provide tailored treatment plans and patient-centred care, from early diagnosis through treatment and ongoing follow-up.

In this context, Dr Dheimat explained that one of the key modern approaches to diabetes care is the establishment of integrated centres that bring together a range of specialised services and advanced medical technologies under one roof, enabling more comprehensive and coordinated patient care.

He added: “At Al Zahra Hospital Dubai, we are proud to offer an integrated medical team of leading doctors and specialists, supported by advanced technologies used in diabetes management, including sophisticated insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitoring devices. Through this centre, we aim to provide specialised care that helps patients manage their blood glucose levels, reduce the risk of complications and improve their quality of life.”

The centre also places particular emphasis on foot health in people with diabetes through specialised podiatry services. Podiatrists play a key role in the early detection of diabetic foot problems, assessing risk factors, providing preventive care and helping reduce complications associated with nerve damage and poor circulation. These services form part of a multidisciplinary approach designed to protect foot health and help patients carry out their daily activities safely.

Commenting on the importance of this care, Aanchal Bath, podiatrist at Al Zahra Hospital Dubai, said: “A podiatrist plays a vital role in diabetes care by preventing, identifying, and managing foot complications caused by diabetes, such as nerve damage and poor circulation. Regular foot assessments help detect early signs of ulcers, infections, and deformities before they become serious. Podiatrists provide essential interventions, including wound care, diabetic footwear recommendations, and patient education on proper foot care. Their involvement helps reduce the risk of foot amputations, prevent hospital admissions, and improve the overall quality of life for people living with diabetes.”

The centre also focuses on educating and empowering patients to manage their conditions more effectively by raising awareness of the importance of regular blood glucose monitoring, adherence to treatment plans, healthy nutrition, daily foot care and routine follow-up with their medical team.

The centre’s opening forms part of Al Zahra Hospital Dubai’s strategy to expand its specialised services and strengthen its integrated healthcare model, helping support community health and improve quality of life across the UAE.