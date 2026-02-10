Al Zahra Hospital Dubai introduces advanced photon-counting CT technology

Al Zahra Hospital Dubai has announced the installation of the NAEOTOM Alpha photon-counting computed tomography (CT) system from Siemens Healthineers, marking a significant step in expanding its advanced diagnostic imaging capabilities in the UAE.

Photon-counting CT represents a new generation of CT technology that differs from conventional systems by detecting and counting individual X-ray photons. This approach enables higher spatial resolution, reduced image noise, and built-in spectral imaging with every scan, supporting more detailed anatomical and functional assessment across a wide range of clinical applications.

Compared to traditional CT systems, photon-counting CT allows for clearer visualization of fine anatomical details while reducing common imaging artifacts. Its integrated spectral imaging capabilities enable clinicians to differentiate materials such as iodine, calcium, and soft tissue within a single scan, without the need for additional imaging protocols, supporting improved diagnostic confidence, particularly in complex cases.

The NAEOTOM Alpha is designed to deliver high image quality at lower radiation dose levels compared to conventional CT systems. This is particularly relevant for pediatric and young patients, cardiac imaging, and individuals requiring repeated follow-up examinations. The system also supports contrast dose optimisation, which may benefit patients with renal impairment or other risk factors.

In cardiac imaging, photon-counting CT supports coronary CT angiography in patients who have traditionally been challenging to image, including those with high coronary calcium, elevated body mass index, or higher heart rates. Improved spatial resolution may support more accurate assessment of coronary artery disease and assist clinicians in treatment planning.

For stroke and neurovascular imaging, the system’s fast acquisition, high resolution, and AI-enabled software support timely evaluation of vascular structures and brain perfusion, contributing to faster clinical decision-making in time-sensitive cases.

Beyond cardiology and neurology, photon-counting CT supports a broad range of clinical applications, including musculoskeletal imaging, oncology, and abdominal imaging. The technology enables clearer visualization of fractures, implants, tumors, and complex lesions, often within a single comprehensive scan.

Commenting on the introduction of the technology, Dr Amr Aly, chief medical officer at Al Zahra Hospital Dubai, said: "The addition of photon-counting CT technology reflects our ongoing investment in advanced diagnostic solutions that support clinical accuracy and patient safety. This system enhances our ability to deliver precise imaging across multiple specialties and supports informed clinical decision-making."

The installation aligns with Dubai’s broader healthcare ambitions by expanding access to advanced diagnostic technologies and reinforcing the emirate’s position as a regional hub for specialised medical care.