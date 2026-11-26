Al Wathba Insurance, one of the UAE’s most established national insurers, has deployed agentic AI across its case management operations, marking its first milestone towards becoming an AI-native insurer. The solution is built and governed on MagOneAI from UAE-headquartered Magure, with sovereign models served through Core42 Compass.

AI agents read, classify, enrich and route customer cases and identify the next best action, while every consequential decision remains with Al Wathba Insurance professionals. Case turnaround time has been reduced by 50 per cent. Agents also analyse customer satisfaction in real time and conduct quality checks on 100 per cent of cases, up from a 20–30 per cent sample.

Shukri Salem Mussabih Almheiri, CEO of Al Wathba Insurance, said: "For us, AI is not about adding another layer of technology. It is about fundamentally improving how we serve our customers and how our people work. Starting with real operational use cases allows us to create measurable value today."

The technology architecture operates entirely within the UAE. MagOneAI manages orchestration and governance within Al Wathba Insurance’s cloud, while Core42 Compass serves the models. Separate layers allow new models to be introduced without rebuilding applications or the underlying framework.

As a licensed insurer, Al Wathba Insurance follows Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) AI guidance requiring board-level accountability, fairness, explainability and human oversight. Magure’s MagOneAI incorporates review and override mechanisms, role-based access, monitoring, audit trails and personal data anonymisation, while ensuring that prompts and outputs are not stored. Magure holds ISO 9001, ISO 27001 and ISO 42001 certifications, as well as SOC 2 Type II attestation.

Akhil Koka, CEO of Magure, said: "Regulated enterprises shouldn’t have to choose between moving fast and staying compliant. MagOneAI is built so that the governance, human oversight and audit trails are part of the platform from the start."

As the live workflows required no separate compliance workstreams, the next wave of deployments is expected to follow at a fraction of the cost and time.

Muralikrishnan R, CFO of Al Wathba Insurance, added: “This platform gives us a scalable foundation that can be reused across multiple use cases rather than creating isolated solutions each time. That improves the economics of future deployments.”

Core42, a G42 company specialising in sovereign-enabled cloud and AI infrastructure, provides the model-serving layer, with Compass serving models through private connectivity configured for in-country data residency and sovereign control.

Will Badr, VP of product engineering at Core42, said: “Compass gives Al Wathba Insurance an enterprise grade solution with flexibility to choose the right model for each use case, and to adapt as AI technology evolves, while keeping deployment within a sovereign-enabled environment.”

For customers, this means faster resolution and consistent quality. Subject to approvals, Magure and Al Wathba Insurance plan to introduce a private employee AI assistant, medical underwriting support, first-notice-of-loss triage and finance automation on MagOneAI.

Koka concluded: "What’s live today isn’t a pilot. It’s production AI on a foundation Al Wathba Insurance owns outright. From here, every new capability ships on rails that already exist."

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