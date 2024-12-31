Al Wahda Mall gears up for spectacular New Year festivities

Al Wahda Mall, one of Abu Dhabi’s leading shopping destinations, brought the magic of Christmas to life with unparalleled grandeur this year, captivating thousands of visitors with dazzling decorations, engaging events, and cherished moments for families. As the city prepares to welcome 2025, the mall is all set to keep the festive spirit alive with a spectacular lineup of New Year’s celebrations.

This holiday season, Al Wahda Mall became the epicenter of Christmas cheer, featuring a breathtaking 17-meter-tall Christmas tree, standing as tall as a three-story building. Designed by a team of 20 professionals over 15 days, the majestic tree was adorned with artificial grass, sparkling lights, and festive ornaments, earning its place as one of Abu Dhabi’s largest and most captivating Christmas trees. It became a beloved centerpiece for visitors, who captured countless selfies and videos to share the holiday spirit.

Adding to the magic, Santa Claus delighted children with gift-giving, while the mall's vibrant decorations, accompanied by the joyous melodies of "Jingle Bells," created an enchanting atmosphere, making it a holiday season to remember.

In the lead-up to Christmas, Al Wahda Mall hosted a series of exciting events, including the Kids’ Arts and Crafts Workshop, which continues until January 1, 2025. Young visitors explored their creative sides through festive-themed projects, crafting ornaments and keepsakes. Families reveled in the holiday ambiance, enjoying quality time amid the mall’s lively activities and cheerful decor.

Exciting New Year’s Celebrations Await Al Wahda Mall is now turning its focus to an extraordinary New Year’s celebration. Visitors can expect a variety of thrilling events, including a vibrant Festive Parade on December 31, filling the mall with music, colour, and excitement. On New Year’s Eve, families and friends can look forward to an evening packed with entertainment, countdown activities, and surprises, offering a truly unforgettable way to ring in 2025. Adding to the festive cheer is the ongoing Winter Shopping Festival, running until January 5, 2024. Shoppers who spend Dh200 or more will have the chance to win incredible prizes, including Dh1 million in cash and five luxury cars. With exciting Scratch and Win prizes also up for grabs, the festival ensures that every visitor has the opportunity to take home something special.

For more information and updates, visit www.alwahda-mall.com.