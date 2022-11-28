Al Saad Home Group hosts a fashion show to launch its winter collection

Published: Mon 28 Nov 2022, 3:06 PM Last updated: Mon 28 Nov 2022, 3:08 PM

To feel comfortable when sleeping, we all require pillows and bedspreads, but have you ever seen a bedspread or quilt in a fashion show?

Al Saad Home's winter collection was presented in a novel and creative way by combining the world of bedspreads and quilts with fashion recently in Dubai. The Al Saad Home Group, which specialises in bed and home accessories, conducted an event that was the first of its kind in the UAE and the Middle East. A sleeping pillow may be mistaken for a Hat, a cushion for a garment bag, or a duvet cover for a jacket.

According to Muhammad Al Saadi, the director of Al-Saad Home Group, the UAE is a nation that values innovation and creativity, so it is important to follow in their footsteps. "We seek and strive to display our new line of bedding and home goods at this event creatively and artistically while also spreading the message to always be passionate about what you do and to trust yourself and succeed in the changes to the programme," said Saadi.