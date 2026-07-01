Al Rostamani Trading Company launches the new Suzuki across SUV in the UAE

Al Rostamani Trading Company (ARTC), a member of Al Rostamani Group, founded by Abdulla Hassan Al Rostamani in the early 1950s, and the exclusive authorised distributor of Suzuki in the UAE, has officially introduced the new Suzuki Across in the UAE.

The launch marks the arrival of a new hybrid compact SUV designed for both city driving and long-distance highway travel, offering customers a modern crossover that combines design, technology, comfort, efficiency, and reliability. As part of Al Rostamani Trading Company’s (ARTC) expanding Suzuki SUV portfolio, the model responds to evolving customer lifestyle preferences by delivering a versatile driving experience suited to the UAE’s varied road conditions. Further reinforcing its credentials, the Suzuki Across has achieved 5-star ratings in both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP crash assessments, reflecting strong protection standards for both adult and child occupants.

Safety and peace of mind are integral to the Suzuki Across. Equipped with Suzuki Safety Support technologies, the model introduces Level 2 advanced driver assistance capabilities within Suzuki’s SUV range, including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, dual sensor brake support, blind spot monitoring, traffic jam assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and six airbags. The Suzuki Across is engineered to support confident everyday driving for individuals and families alike.

The Suzuki Across upholds Suzuki’s legacy of reliability and fuel efficiency, complemented by the confidence of seamless service and parts support available across all Emirates in the UAE.

Commenting on the launch, Sacha Askidjian, general manager of Al Rostamani Trading Company (ARTC), said: "The Suzuki Across arrives at a time when demand in the UAE is shifting towards SUVs that combine efficiency, advanced technology, and the space and comfort required for both family use and long-distance driving. As a hybrid-powered compact crossover, it strengthens our portfolio in a segment that continues to see steady growth across the country."

"At Al Rostamani Trading Company (ARTC), our responsibility goes beyond introducing new models to the market. As the exclusive distributor of Suzuki in the UAE, we are committed to delivering a complete ownership experience, supported by a strong aftersales network, service capability, and long-term customer support that ensure confidence well beyond the point of purchase. The addition of the Across further expands our Suzuki SUV lineup, alongside models such as the coupe-style Fronx and the all-terrain Jimny, offering customers a broader range of choices within the brand’s growing UAE portfolio," Askidjian added.

Technology plays a central role in the Suzuki Across, with a comprehensive digital and comfort-focused cabin. A large touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital driver display are complemented by wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a head-up display, and an HD 360-degree camera system that enhances visibility and driver confidence in both urban environments and on longer journeys, supported by its advanced driver assistance technologies.

The Suzuki Across's exterior design emphasises balanced proportions, excellent visibility, and a confident road presence suited to both city and highway driving. While the exterior is defined by clean surfacing and LED lighting, the interior prioritises spaciousness, an intuitive layout, and occupant comfort.

Comfort-focused features, including ventilated front seats, wireless charging, a gesture-controlled tailgate, and a premium Infinity sound system, contribute to a refined yet practical ownership experience. The spacious cabin and generous luggage capacity allow the Suzuki Across to comfortably accommodate families and their travel needs, making it equally suited to everyday commutes and weekend getaways.

Powered by its hybrid system, the Suzuki Across delivers fuel efficiency of approximately 28 km per litre, supporting cost-effective driving without compromising performance.

The Suzuki Across is now available across all Al Rostamani Trading Company (ARTC) authorised Suzuki showrooms in the UAE.

To learn more about the new Suzuki Across, visit your nearest Suzuki showroom or https://suzuki.ae.