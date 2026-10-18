Al Rawabi and Brainstorm Marketing complete retail campaign across UAE

The month-long initiative covered 15 stores across five emirates, combining product sampling with a digital prize draw

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 18 Oct 2026, 12:55 PM
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Al Rawabi and Brainstorm Marketing have concluded a month-long retail campaign across 15 stores in five UAE emirates, combining product sampling, in-store activities and a digital prize draw. 

Held from August 28 to September 26, 2026, the campaign was organised during the back-to-school shopping period and introduced ‘Al Rawabi World’, a concept developed by Brainstorm Marketing. 

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The initiative included branded spaces within participating supermarkets, where shoppers could sample Al Rawabi products and interact with promotional staff. 

Customers who purchased Dh40 worth of Al Rawabi products were also eligible to enter a prize draw by uploading their receipts online. Prizes included tuition fee scholarships, family experiences and a year's supply of Al Rawabi products. 

Brainstorm Marketing was responsible for developing and executing the campaign, including the design and production of promotional materials, setting up activation booths and coordinating activities across participating stores. 

The campaign also incorporated a digital component through which customers could register their purchases and enter the prize draw. 

As part of the initiative, the organisers tracked qualifying purchases, receipt uploads, promotional entries, product sampling volumes and interactions at the participating stores. 

The campaign concluded on September 26, following activities across the 15 participating retail locations. 


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