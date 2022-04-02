Al Qama Group’s flagship showroom in Al Quoz

Focusing especially on areas like bedroom, living areas, kitchen, bath, garden and outdoor, each ambience is a collection of carefully curated materials.

Published: Sat 2 Apr 2022, 1:31 PM Last updated: Sat 2 Apr 2022, 1:52 PM

Al Qama Group opened their flagship RAK Ceramics showroom in Al Quoz 3, Dubai. Spread over an area of 5,000 sq ft, the showroom presents the latest and best of RAK Ceramics tiles and sanitary ware.

Ever since Al Qama Group started its operation in 2004 as a one-stop shop for building materials, the group has been strengthening its presence by opening new branches and today, it has nine branches spread across Dubai The new outlet showcases the entire range of RAK Ceramics products, the highlight of which is the huge gallery of the latest trend in tiles, ‘the big slabs’ — a designer’s favourite, used to transform floor, wall and countertops with amazing colour and patterns.

Complementing this is the range of Kludi Germany and Kludi RAK taps, mixers and accessories. The kitchen collection has Teka brand sinks and accessories.