Al Maya unveils next-generation, personalised shopping app

Al Maya Group has announced the launch of its next-generation mobile application, marking a major milestone in the group’s ongoing digital transformation journey. Designed to make everyday shopping simpler, smarter, and more rewarding, the new app brings together advanced technology, store-level personalisation, and seamless omnichannel engagement into one powerful, customer-centric platform.

Crafted with a beautifully refined design, smooth navigation, and an intuitive user interface, the Al Maya app delivers an effortless and enjoyable shopping experience. For the first time, customers can browse and shop the complete assortment of products available at their nearest Al Maya store directly through the app, offering unmatched transparency, convenience, and choice at every stage of the journey.

At the core of the platform is a highly localised promotional model that empowers individual stores to curate exclusive offers tailored to their communities. Customers gain access to store-specific promo codes, targeted discounts across selected products and categories, and timely push notifications highlighting the most relevant deals from their preferred store.

Extending engagement beyond the app, Al Maya has strategically integrated WhatsApp as a key customer touchpoint. Through this channel, customers receive promotional booklets, app download links, vouchers, and exclusive promo codes, while an automated WhatsApp bot provides instant responses, guided assistance, and quick access to the app, ensuring faster, more convenient interactions.

Powered by intelligent technology, the app features smart search and AI-driven recommendations that adapt to individual shopping behaviours. Dynamic pricing and flash deals provide real-time access to time-sensitive promotions, while smart cart and auto-reorder functionality remember frequently purchased items and simplify repeat shopping. A secure, multi-payment checkout supports all major payment modes, including promo codes, Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

Additional features include real-time order tracking with live notifications from store to doorstep, favourite and wishlists, smart shopping lists with reminders, exclusive app-only deals, and integrated loyalty rewards. Online browsing and quick-load performance ensure uninterrupted access, even in low-connectivity environments.

The app also delivers a truly unified omnichannel experience. In-store and app-based promotions, rewards, and offers are fully synchronised through cross-platform notifications across the app, WhatsApp, and in-store touchpoints. A unified e-wallet allows customers to earn and redeem rewards seamlessly, whether shopping online or in person, while flexible fulfilment options enable home delivery or click-and-collect with ease. Personalised recommendations remain consistent across all channels, ensuring continuity, relevance, and a connected experience at every interaction.

Commenting on the launch, Kamal Vachani, deputy CEO, group director and partner of Al Maya Group, said: "Technology should simplify lives, strengthen trust, and bring brands closer to the people they serve. With the launch of our new app, we are not merely introducing a digital platform; we are building a connected ecosystem that places the customer at the centre of every interaction. This initiative reflects our long-term commitment to innovation, personalisation, and delivering meaningful value, while preserving the warmth, reliability, and trust that Al Maya has always stood for."

With its visually refined design, intelligent capabilities, full store assortment, and deeply personalised engagement, the Al Maya app sets a new benchmark for modern grocery retail, seamlessly blending digital convenience with the familiarity and dependability of the in-store experience.